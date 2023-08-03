Two civilians wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Kherson Region's Alyoshki

GENICHESK, August 3. /TASS/. Two civilians were wounded as a result of Ukrainian shelling of the town of Alyoshki in the Kherson Region on Wednesday, regional emergency services told reporters.

"Two civilians received wounds of different severities as a result of the shelling of the town of Alyoshki," the source said.

Last night, the Ukrainian forces shelled civilian infrastructure in Velikaya Lepetikha, Dnepryany, Kakhovka and Novaya Kakhovka, firing a total of 32 shells from barrel artillery. Civilian casualties and infrastructure damage are now specified.

On Wednesday, the Ukrainian forces fired 44 barrel artillery shells at Alyoshky, Golaya Prystan, Gornostayevka, Kazachiy Lagery and Kardashynka.