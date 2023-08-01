Two Black Sea Fleet ships repel Ukrainian drone attack near Sevastopol

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The Black Sea fleet’s patrol ships have repelled an attack by three Ukrainian unmanned boats near Sevastopol, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"Last night, the Ukrainian armed forces carried out an unsuccessful attempt by three unmanned boats to attack the Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ships Sergey Kotov and Vasily Bykov, which were monitoring navigation routes in the southwestern part of the Black Sea 340 kilometers southwest of Sevastopol," the statement reads.

According to the ministry, the attack was repelled and all three unmanned boats were destroyed by the standard weapons of the Russian vessels.

Both Russian ships continue to perform their mission, the ministry added.

On July 25, the Russian Defense Ministry reported a failed Ukrainian attempt to attack the Black Sea Fleet’s patrol ship Sergey Kotov, using two unmanned speedboats. The ship repelled the attack, destroying both drones.