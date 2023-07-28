Russia signs memorandum of cooperation with Eastern African countries

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russia and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa have signed a memorandum of cooperation, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday.

"On the sidelines of the Second Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg on July 28, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Director of Peace and Security Division of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa Siraj Fegessa, in the presence of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chairperson of the African Union and President of the Comoros Azali Assoumani, signed a memorandum of understanding between the Russian government and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) in Eastern Africa on the principles of relations and cooperation," it said.

The memorandum sets a legal framework for relations between Russia and this integration association and is designed to promote further cooperation, including in the area of maintaining peace and security and settling crises.

"Under the memorandum, it is planned to hold regular consultations between the sides and develop cooperation programs," the ministry added.