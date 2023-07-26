President of Senegal arrives in St. Petersburg for Russia-Africa Summit

ST. PETERSBURG, July 26. /TASS/. President of Senegal Macky Sall and his delegation arrived in St. Petersburg for participation in the Russia-Africa Summit. His plane landed at the Pulkovo Airport.

Senegal is a party to the African peace initiative.

Earlier, Sall expressed his hope that the discussion of the peace settlement in Ukraine will continue during the Russia-Africa summit. He underscored that Africa wants peace between Russia and Ukraine, which could be achieved based on dialogue and compromise. Macky Sall noted the readiness to have a dialogue with representatives of the African peace mission on ways to settle the Ukrainian crisis.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters that Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting on Ukraine with African leaders in St. Petersburg on July 28.

Senegal also noted the interest in development of cooperation with Russia in economy and culture. For instance, the two countries plan to sign a cooperation in cinematography. In addition, Senegal is interested in supplies of Russian food; meanwhile, Russia may consider this western African nation as an alternative market for its produce, for shipment of required materials.

The second Russia-Africa Summit will take place in St. Petersburg's Expoforum on July 27-29, in parallel with economic and humanitarian forums.