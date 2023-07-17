Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depots in LPR and DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR) over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s battlegroup Liman, 53rd mechanized and 25th air assault brigades were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Novoyegorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kramatorsk and Vodyanoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed roughly 35 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, active actions by units of the western battlegroup, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires inflicted damage on the Ukrainian troops in areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye and Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka and Ivanovka in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated enemy manpower and equipment in the battles in the Kupyansk direction over the past day, the general said.

"The Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to 35 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a D-20 howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system," he said.

Russian forces struck Ukrainian army units in the Krasny Liman area, destroying roughly 60 enemy troops and a US-made artillery gun over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, Russian forces repelled two enemy attacks and neutralized two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups in that direction, the general reported.

Russian forces repulsed 13 Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, 13 enemy attacks were successfully repulsed by well-coordinated and courageous actions of the southern battlegroup, air strikes and artillery fire in areas near the settlements of Berestovoye, Belogorovka, Kurdyumovka, Pervomaiskoye and Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed roughly 320 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"As many as 320 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M777 artillery system, a Polish-manufactured Krab self-propelled artillery gun, a Msta-B howitzer, two Rapira anti-tank guns and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar were destroyed in the battles [in the Donetsk direction]," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroyed a fuel depot of the Ukrainian battlegroup near Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the city of Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a depot storing fuel for military equipment of the Ukrainian battlegroup Liman was destroyed," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian military lost 240 troops and a US-made motorized artillery system in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East inflicted damage on the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Urozhainoye and Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces inflicted damage by their well-coordinated operations on the enemy manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Marfopol, Novosyolka, Shcherbaki and Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region. In the area of the settlement of Charivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the activity of a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was thwarted," the spokesman said.

The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 240 Ukrainian troops, two armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles, a US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery gun, three Msta-B howitzers, an Akatsiya motorized artillery system and a D-30 howitzer, the general reported.

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian ammunition depot in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 33rd mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminated about 40 Ukrainian troops, a multiple rocket launcher and an artillery gun in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 40 Ukrainian personnel, eight motor vehicles, a Verba multiple rocket launcher and an Akatsiya motorized artillery system were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

Russian air defense forces intercepted three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and three HIMARS rockets over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted three Storm Shadow cruise missiles and three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they destroyed 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Zaliman, Ploshchanka and Shipilovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vodyanoye and Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Removka and Lyubimovka in the Zaporozhye Region and Korsunka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 73 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 68 areas, the general reported.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 455 Ukrainian warplanes, 242 helicopters, 5,047 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,731 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,139 multiple rocket launchers, 5,487 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,717 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.