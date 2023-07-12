Peace is always priority for Russia over hostilities, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Peace has always been a priority for Russia if compared to hostilities, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Lenta.ru daily commenting on peaceful initiatives regarding Ukraine crisis.

Asked whether ceasefire peaceful initiatives proposed by China, Indonesia, Vatican and Africa were premature Lavrov replied in the negative.

"I would like to express my gratitude to our partners for their efforts in the search of the peaceful ways out of the Ukrainian crisis," he said. "We do not consider their initiatives as premature because peace has been always a priority for the Russian side if compared to hostilities.".