Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian command post in DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian ammunition depots and an enemy command post in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"In areas near the settlements of Druzhkovka and Maksimovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, ammunition and materiel depots of the Ukrainian army were eliminated. In the area of the settlement of Razdolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a command post of the Ukrainian army’s 115th mechanized brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 79 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 109 areas, the general reported.