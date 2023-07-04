US intel agencies resorting to provocations to recruit Russian diplomats — embassy

WASHINGTON, July 4. /TASS/. US special services are using mobile phones and provocations while solving day-to-day issues with a view to recruiting Russian diplomats, the Russian embassy in Washington said in a comment on Monday.

"The desire of local special services to incline us to treason causes legitimate rejection. To get the Russians, working in America, out of balance. To not give us the opportunity to effectively carry out our diplomatic duties away from the Motherland," the embassy said on its Telegram channel, noting that all means are being used against them - from mobile phones to provocations while solving personal day-to-day problems.

"Is it still unclear to local officials that there are no traitors among us?!" the embassy asked rhetorically. "We strictly follow American laws and defend the national interests of Russia, trying to prevent Russophobes from completely destroying Russian-American ties," it emphasized.

The Russian diplomats called on reporters "who consider themselves experts in the field of international relations to do their job, give up their bias and cease fulfilling political orders."

"These are not the qualities for which the Pulitzer Prize is awarded. Turn to Seymour Hersh for a masterclass," the embassy concluded.

In May, Russian Ambassador to the US Anatoly Antonov slammed attempts by the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to recruit Russians by posting propaganda videos as a blatant provocation and part of a hybrid war against Russia.