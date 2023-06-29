Russian lawmakers condemn Swedish approval of demonstration where Quran burned — statement

MOSCOW, June 29. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma voted on Thursday to condemn the Swedish authorities’ permitting of a demonstration in Stockholm at which the Quran was burned on the major Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha.

A small Quran-burning demonstration, which was authorized by the Swedish police, was held in downtown Stockholm on Wednesday. The organizer, a 37-year-old Iraqi immigrant who had previously been denied a permit for a similar action, pulled pages from the Islamic holy book and set them on fire. As well, before burning the book, he placed bacon in it, which represented an extremely offensive gesture toward Muslim believers.

"State Duma members resolutely condemn yet another act of desecration, which was approved by the Swedish authorities, and call on them to take measures to prevent any human rights violations or insults to the religious feelings of Muslims," the lower house of Russia’s parliament said in a statement.

According to the statement, such actions "may incite extremist manifestations as they grossly violate the goals and principles of the United Nations Charter."

Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin had previously initiated the drafting of such a statement. The senior Russian lawmaker expressed the opinion that parliamentarians should not refrain from discussing the issue, as long as European nations "infringe on fundamental human rights." He denounced the violation of believers’ rights on the festive day for Muslims, calling it inadmissible. "Can you imagine this happening in enlightened Europe, as they are so fond of calling it?" he asked rhetorically.