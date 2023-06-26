Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian artillery ammo depots by precision weapons — top brass

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered strikes by seaborne precision weapons, wiping out Ukrainian artillery ammunition depots, including sites with foreign-made ammunition over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Last night, Russian forces delivered multiple strikes by seaborne long-range precision weapons against artillery ammunition depots, including sites with ammunition delivered to Ukraine from Western countries. The goals of the strikes were achieved. All the designated targets were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Ukrainian troops attempting to advance in three directions

Ukrainian troops are attempting to advance in three directions, Konashenkov said.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian troops continued offensive attempts in the Donetsk, Krasny Liman and south Donetsk directions," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate 30 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area over past day

Russian forces eliminated roughly 30 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aircraft and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in areas near the settlements of Novomlynsk and Timkovka in the Kharkov Region and Artyomovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic. Over 30 Ukrainian personnel, two motor vehicles and two Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery systems were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate over 90 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area over past day

Russian forces eliminated over 90 Ukrainian troops and neutralized two enemy subversive groups in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, forces of the battlegroup Center, air strikes, artillery and heavy flamethrower fires inflicted damage on the units of the Ukrainian army’s 21st and 63rd mechanized brigades in areas near the settlements of Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Terny and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic. Near the settlement of Kuzmino in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

In all, over 90 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery gun and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy 195 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area over past day

Russian forces destroyed roughly 195 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, two enemy attacks were successfully repelled in the area of the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic by skilled and courageous actions of defending units from the southern battlegroup. The Ukrainian military’s losses during the battles amounted to 195 personnel," the spokesman said.

Russian forces also destroyed two Ukrainian infantry fighting vehicles, six motor vehicles and two US-made Paladin motorized artillery systems in that direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse four Ukrainian attacks at Vremevka bulge in DPR

Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks at the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the south Donetsk direction, artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the battlegroup East repulsed four enemy attacks near the settlement of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate over 150 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces eliminated over 150 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to over 150 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks and also Msta-B and D-20 howitzers," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repel Ukrainian attack in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repulsed a Ukrainian army attack in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces repelled an attack by units of the Ukrainian army’s 47th mechanized brigade near the settlement of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces thwarted the activity of a Ukrainian subversive and reconnaissance group near the settlement of Mirnoye in the Zaporozhye Region, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian ammo depot in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army in the Kherson Region over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Kazatskoye in the Kherson Region, an ammunition depot of the 126th territorial defense brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

In all, Russian forces destroyed roughly 35 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles and two Msta-B howitzers in the Kherson direction in the past 24 hours, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian army’s signal center in DPR

Russian forces destroyed a signal center of the Ukrainian army in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the settlement of Ivanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a signal center of the Ukrainian army’s 25th air assault brigade was destroyed. Near the settlement of Novoyakovlevka in the Zaporozhye Region, the base for the repair and recovery of armaments, military and special hardware belonging to the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade was destroyed," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 83 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 104 areas, the general reported.

Russian air defenses down 19 Ukrainian combat drones over past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, 19 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Privolye, Rubezhnoye, Zaliman and Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Vladimirovka and Spornoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Mirnoye and Ocheretovatoye in the Zaporozhye Region and Proletarka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian warplanes, 240 helicopters, 4,798 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,356 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,131 multiple rocket launchers, 5,238 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,197 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.