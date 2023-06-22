Ukrainian army attacks Chongar bridge in Crimea’s north — Crimean head

SIMFEROPOL, June 22. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Chongar bridge, which links Crimea and the Kherson Region, overnight into Thursday, Crimean head Sergey Aksenov wrote on his Telegram channel.

"The Chongar bridge was attacked during the night. No one was hurt," he said, adding that car traffic was suspended.

Acting governor of the Kherson Region Vladimir Saldo said earlier that the Ukrainian armed forces used the British Storm Shadow missiles for attacking bridges on the administrative border between the Kherson Region and Crimea, according to preliminary estimates.