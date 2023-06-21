Putin to receive visiting Qatari PM in Moscow on June 22 — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting with visiting Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani in Moscow on Thursday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced.

"Putin will receive him tomorrow," Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Later on Wednesday, the Qatari premier is scheduled to meet his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin. The two countries have a years-long tradition of friendship and cooperation, the Russian prime minister’s office said. Qatar is an important partner of Russia in the Middle East, with bilateral relations being based on mutual advantage and respect of interests.