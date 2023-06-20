NATO’s aspirations for global dominance a ‘dangerous game’ — Lavrov

MINSK, June 20. /TASS/. NATO’s attempts to achieve domination in all regions of the world, including Eurasia, is a dangerous and unpromising game, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the CSTO meeting of foreign ministers, he noted that statements made by NATO representatives only confirm the "global backswing and global aspirations of the alliance to effectively set the rules of the game for all regions."

"This also includes both the European part of our continent and Eurasia’s eastern part. First and foremost, from the standpoint of provocations that NATO creates regarding PRC, by encouraging the establishment of military blocs like the AUKUS and by promoting NATO infrastructure, NATO presence in this region," Lavrov underscored. "It is a dangerous game. And, sooner or later, NATO must comprehend that it is unpromising and a dead end."

According to the Russian foreign minister, NATO will have to face reality, meaning the emergence of a multipolar world order "without any ‘commanders,’ without any sole judicators of fates."