Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian artillery ammo depots near Zaporozhye city

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered multiple strikes by seaborne precision weapons targeting the Ukrainian army’s foreign equipment storage sites over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"Last night, Russian forces delivered a multiple strike by seaborne long-range precision weapons against foreign-made military equipment storage sites. All the designated targets were destroyed. The goal of the strike was achieved," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize two Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized two Ukrainian subversive groups and eliminated roughly 45 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted near the settlement of Timkovka in the Kharkov Region as a result of army aircraft strikes, artillery fire and active operations by units of the western battlegroup. The enemy’s total losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 45 Ukrainian personnel, three armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 100 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian combat aircraft and artillery destroyed over 100 Ukrainian troops in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units in areas near the settlements of Kuzmino and Makeyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic and in the Serebryansky forestry. The activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted near the settlements of Yampolovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonaya Dibrova and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In all, the Ukrainian army’s losses in that direction in the past 24 hours amounted to 105 personnel, two infantry fighting vehicles, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, a D-20 howitzer and a D-30 howitzer, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse four Ukrainian attacks in Donetsk area

Russian forces repulsed four Ukrainian attacks in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, four enemy attacks were repulsed in areas near the settlements of Pervomaiskoye, Petrovskoye and Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of active operations by the southern battlegroup," the spokesman said.

During the battles, the Ukrainian army lost over 340 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, five motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, a D-20 howitzer and a Msta-B howitzer, the general specified.

"Also, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 5th assault brigade was destroyed near the settlement of Ivanovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks near Vremevka in DPR

Russian forces repelled three Ukrainian attacks at the Vremevka bulge in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian army units made the most active attempts to advance in the south Donetsk and Donetsk directions. In the south Donetsk direction, three attacks by the Ukrainian army’s combined units were repelled in the past 24 hours as a result of professional and self-sacrificing actions by forces of the battlegroup East, air strikes and artillery fire at the Vremevka bulge," the spokesman said.

During the battles, Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian tank, 12 armored combat vehicles and a foreign-made demining vehicle, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy over 100 Ukrainian troops in south Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed over 100 Ukrainian troops in the south Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"The enemy’s total losses in that [south Donetsk] direction in the past 24 hours amounted to over 100 Ukrainian personnel, three tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles, 14 armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, two Gvozdika motorized artillery systems, D-20, Msta-B and D-30 howitzers," the spokesman said.

Russian forces repel two Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye area over past day

Russian forces repelled two Ukrainian attacks in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka in the Zaporozhye Region, two enemy attacks were repulsed, in which two tanks, 10 infantry fighting vehicles and two armored combat vehicles were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out two Ukrainian artillery ammo depots near Zaporozhye city

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian artillery ammunition depots in the area of the city of Zaporozhye over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the city of Zaporozhye, two artillery depots were destroyed: the depot of the Ukrainian army’s 1513th artillery ammunition base and the depot of the 65th mechanized brigade," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy over 40 Ukrainian troops, US-made artillery gun in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed over 40 Ukrainian troops and a US-made artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, over 40 Ukrainian personnel, four motor vehicles and a US-made M777 artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

During the last 24-hour period, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 93 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 102 areas, the general reported.

Russian air defenses intercept five US-made HIMARS rockets in past day

Russian air defense forces intercepted five rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, five rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system were intercepted. In addition, 14 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed in areas near the settlements of Mikhailovka, Pyatikhatki and Pologi in the Zaporozhye Region, Kirillovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Nikolayevka and Zmiyevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Staraya Zburyevka in the Kherson Region and Veliky Vyselok in the Kharkov Region," the spokesman said.

Russian air defenses down Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in Zaporozhye area

Russian air defense forces shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Mi-8 helicopter near the town of Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 444 Ukrainian warplanes, 240 helicopters, 4,700 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 10,192 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,125 multiple rocket launchers, 5,163 field artillery guns and mortars and 11,047 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.