West ‘has lost’ Russia at this point in time — Lavrov

MOSCOW, June 16. /TASS/. The West "has lost" Russia at this point in time, as relations on certain tracks have been frozen for quite a long time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with the RT television channel on Friday.

"Relations between the West and the Russian Federation have long ago, in fact, not just changed radically, but have been suspended in most directions, and somewhere stopped for long periods. I don’t know when this may all change. At this point in time, the West has lost Russia. I have no doubt about this. The sooner we rid ourselves of any remaining illusions, the better it will be for our own development," the top diplomat said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin explained how Russia had tried to build a partnership with the West, but everything "went down the drain" because Western countries were not ready for equal interaction, Lavrov added.

"[The West] sees us solely as a territory to be developed and used (in the colonial sense - to live at the expense of others). We have resources. The West gave us technology. We were to provide them with cheap oil, gas and other mineral resources that we are rich in, while they were supposed to supply us with everything we needed for cultural life and the development of the automobile industry. It’s all over," the top Russian diplomat stressed.