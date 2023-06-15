Russia negotiates with six Latin American countries on visa-free travel — senior diplomat

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. Russia is negotiating a visa-free regime with six Latin American countries, Alexander Shchetinin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Latin American department, told reporters on Thursday.

"At the moment we have signed a visa-free regime with 27 out of 33 Latin American countries. There are only six left. Negotiations with these countries are, of course, underway. They have projects under consideration," he said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), answering a question from TASS. "Our goal, declared long ago, is to make Latin America a completely visa-free zone between Latin American citizens and Russian citizens."

Shchetinin specified that Russia currently negotiates with the Bahamas, Barbados, Haiti, Mexico, Trinidad and Tobago, and Saint Lucia.