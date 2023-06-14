Kiev loses about 7,500 troops in attack in three directions — Russian top brass

MOSCOW, June 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military has lost about 7,500 troops killed and wounded since June 4 in its attempts to attack in the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk areas, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

During the last 24-hour period, Ukrainian troops made unsuccessful attempts to attack in the south Donetsk, Zaporozhye and Donetsk directions and continued sustaining heavy losses among personnel and military equipment, the general told a briefing on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine.

"In all, Ukrainian troops have lost about 7,500 personnel killed and wounded at the frontline alone since June 4, without counting soldiers destroyed in strikes by Russia’s long-range precision weapons and aircraft deep into Ukrainian territory," Konashenkov said.

Russian forces hit Ukrainian army reserves, mercenaries’ sites by precision weapons

Russian forces delivered precision strikes by seaborne and airborne weapons targeting Ukrainian army reserves, mercenaries’ deployment sites, foreign arms and equipment depots in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"At night, Russian forces delivered multiple strikes by seaborne and airborne long-range precision weapons against the amassment areas of the Ukrainian army’s reserves and foreign mercenaries, and also foreign-made ammunition, armament and military equipment depots. All the designated targets were destroyed. The goal of the strikes was achieved," the spokesman said.

Russian forces neutralize three Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized three Ukrainian subversive groups and destroyed roughly 30 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kupyansk direction, the activity of three Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted near the settlements of Sinkovka, Berestovoye and Artyomovka in the Kharkov Region by strikes of attack and army aircraft, artillery fire and active operations by units of the western battlegroup. As many as 30 Ukrainian troops, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a US-manufactured M109 Paladin motorized artillery system and a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery gun were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian saboteurs in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces eliminated a Ukrainian subversive group in the Donetsk People’s Republic in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Grigorovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was eliminated," the spokesman said.

Aircraft and artillery of Russia’s battlegroup Center inflicted damage on the enemy units near the settlements of Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Terny and Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Serebryansky forestry, the general specified.

"As many as 60 Ukrainian personnel, an infantry fighting vehicle, two pickup trucks, a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, a D-20 howitzer and a Grad multiple rocket launcher were destroyed in that area in the past 24 hours," he said.

Russian forces destroy over 205 Ukrainian troops in Donetsk area

Russian forces destroyed over 205 Ukrainian troops in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the battles, the Ukrainian army’s losses amounted to over 205 personnel, two armored combat vehicles, seven motor vehicles, and two D-20 howitzers," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 45th artillery and 57th motorized infantry brigades near Seversk Maliy and Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces repulse Ukrainian attacks near Vremevka in DPR

Russian forces repulsed attacks by two Ukrainian motorized infantry companies at the Vremevka salient in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"At the Vremevka salient near the settlement of Makarovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the attacks by two Ukrainian motorized infantry companies supported by four tanks and 11 armored combat vehicles were repelled by self-sacrificing and professional actions of defending units from the battlegroup East, air strikes and artillery fire. Four enemy tanks and seven armored combat vehicles were destroyed in the battles," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Prechistovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces successfully repelled attacks by two Ukrainian company tactical groups. The enemy’s losses amounted to five tanks and five armored combat vehicles, the general reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Rovnopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Levadnoye in the Zaporozhye Region and the Oktyabr state farm, Russian forces destroyed five enemy tanks," he said.

Kiev loses over 800 troops in Zaporozhye, south Donetsk areas in past day

The Ukrainian military lost over 800 troops, 20 tanks and two US-made howitzers in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov said.

"In all, the enemy’s losses in the south Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions in the past 24 hours amounted to over 800 Ukrainian personnel, 20 tanks, four infantry fighting vehicles, 15 armored combat vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, a Msta-B howitzer, a D-30 howitzer and a Grad multiple rocket launcher," the spokesman said.

Russian forces thwart Ukrainian army attack in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces thwarted a Ukrainian attack in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, strikes by assault aircraft foiled an attack by units of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade near the settlement of Zherebyanki in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Novoandreyevka in the Zaporozhye Region, an artillery ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 65th mechanized brigade was obliterated, the general reported.

Russian forces destroy Ukrainian air defense radar in Zaporozhye area

Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian air defense radar in the Zaporozhye area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Near the city of Zaporozhye, a P-18 aerial target detection and tracking radar was destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy 50 Ukrainian troops, artillery gun in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 50 Ukrainian troops and a motorized artillery system in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 50 Ukrainian personnel, nine motor vehicles and an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system were destroyed in the past 24 hours as a result of damage inflicted by firepower," the spokesman said.

In the past 24 hours, operational/tactical and army aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groupings of forces struck 107 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 137 areas, the general said.

Russian air defenses intercept two Storm Shadow cruise missiles in Ukraine operation

Russian air defense forces intercepted two Storm Shadow cruise missiles, four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities of the Russian Aerospace Forces intercepted two Storm Shadow long-range cruise missiles and four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system," the spokesman said.

In addition, Russian air defense systems destroyed 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Sladkaya Balka in the Zaporozhye Region, Zhovtnevoye in the Kharkov Region and Valeryanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the general reported.

Russian forces cripple over 5,100 field artillery guns in Ukraine operation

Russian forces have destroyed over 5,100 Ukrainian field artillery guns and mortars since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, the general said.

"In all, the following targets have been destroyed since the start of the special military operation: 442 aircraft, 238 helicopters, 4,605 unmanned aerial vehicles, 426 surface-to-air missile systems, 9,982 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,124 multiple rocket launchers, 5,111 field artillery guns and mortars and 10,947 special military motor vehicles," Konashenkov reported.