Putin to meet with Belarus’ Lukashenko

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Presidents of Russia and Belarus Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko will hold a meeting Friday.

Previously, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed that the meeting will take place in Russia, but neither Minsk nor Moscow disclosed the exact location.

Earlier, Lukashenko mentioned that he plans to meet with his Russian counterpart shortly. He said that he wants to offer Putin to develop a plan for internal development of the Union State, in order to make the association self-sufficient and immune to pressure, including via the dollar and other currencies.

The Belarusian president also called to carry out a review of Union State, CSTO and EAEU legal basis, to "remove the unnecessary" and to "return to the basic documents," while specifying response formats to certain situations.

In addition, Lukashenko promised to inform Putin about his meeting with Secretaries of CSTO Security Councils that took place earlier. He also disclosed that he talked to Putin on June 7, noting that the two leaders have "totally similar opinions" about the position and the role of the West in the Ukrainian conflict.

Last time, Lukashenko and Putin talked on May 25, on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Council summit in Moscow.