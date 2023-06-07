Russian, South African leaders discuss preparations for BRICS, Russia-Africa summits

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed in a telephone conversation with his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa a number of issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as preparations for the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg and the BRICS summit in Johannesburg, the Kremlin’s press service has said.

"Crucial aspects of the further development of bilateral strategic partnership were considered," the statement reads.

The Kremlin added that "preparations for a second Russia-Africa summit scheduled for late July in St. Petersburg and the upcoming BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August were also touched upon."

"The intention was expressed to go ahead with the close coordination of efforts by Russia and South Africa on international platforms," the statement says.

The Russia-Africa summit, as well as an economic and humanitarian forum, will be held in St. Petersburg on July 26-29.

The BRICS summit is scheduled for August 22-24. Johannesburg is the venue. The association includes Russia, Brazil, China, India and South Africa.