Allegations about Russia’s role in strike on Kakhovka HPP defy common sense — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 6. /TASS/. Allegations about Russia’s role in the missile strike on the Kakhovka Hydropower Plant (HPP) defy common sense, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Tuesday.

When asked whether Russia could be behind the attack on the Kakhovka HPP, he said, "Naturally, not." "What is about mental health of those who say such things? Could we commit an act of sabotage at this plant and its dam when water flooded territories under Russia’s control?" he said.

"We have requested [a UN Security Council meeting]. Urgently. But I cannot say exactly when," he added.