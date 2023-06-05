Russia considers retaliatory steps after Japan introduces new package of sanctions — MFA

MOSCOW, June 5. /TASS/. Moscow is considering retaliatory steps to the fresh batch of anti-Russian sanctions by Tokyo, and will not let them pass without a reaction, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said on Monday.

"Indeed, at the end of May, a new package of sanctions was published, which we took very negatively, of course. We are currently considering retaliatory steps, this will not remain without a reaction," the deputy minister said, answering a relevant question from TASS.

The Japanese government has expanded sanctions against Russia due to the situation in Ukraine. According to the Japanese Foreign Ministry, 24 individuals and 78 entities have been added to the sanctions list. The sanctions in particular stipulate that if any assets from these individuals are found in Japan, they will be seized. Among those affected by the sanctions are representatives of the command of the Russian Armed Forces, general director of the Almaz-Antey concern Yan Novikov, journalist Olga Skabeeva, the National Wealth Fund, the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, and the Gorky Automobile Plant.

Japan also decided to impose export restrictions on 80 Russian entities, including the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, the Lavochkin scientific development and production center, PJSC KamAZ, MegaFon, the Skolkovo Foundation and Skoltech.