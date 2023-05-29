West's commitment to Zelensky peace formula shows willingness to support genocide — Lavrov

NAIROBI, /Kenya/, May 29. /TASS/. Western countries’ commitment to Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's "peace formula" shows their readiness to support genocide, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters on Monday.

"Given that [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky said <... > a few years ago that anyone among Ukrainian citizens who identifies as Russian should, for the sake of the future of their children and grandchildren, clear out and go to Russia, given what [Ukrainian National Security and Defense Council Secretary Alexey] Danilov, and [Adviser to the Head of the Office of the Ukrainian President Mikhail] Podolyak said, namely that after the return of Crimea and the eastern territories of Ukraine they will exterminate everything Russian there, up to the physical destruction of Russian citizens, such a position of the West and its commitment exclusively to this barbaric formula of Zelensky means that they are ready to support genocide; I have nothing more to add here," he said.

Lavrov, responding to a question about the reactions of the US and UK to the African peace initiative, pointed out that Washington and London "cannot accept anything other than Zelensky's so-called 'peace formula,' which they enshrine in all documents of the G7, NATO and the EU in every way and demand that everyone support."

Zelensky, speaking to the G20 summit in November, stated that Kiev has a "plan to achieve peace" consisting of ten points. Among them are nuclear, food and energy security, and an "all-for-all" exchange of "detainees," as well as the withdrawal of Russian troops and restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity. Lavrov slammed this plan a "nonsensical initiative" that "piles everything on top of everything else.".