Putin to speak in person at SPIEF plenary session — Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Per tradition, Russian President Vladimir Putin will attend the plenary session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in person, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS.

"Yes, a speech is being prepared," Peskov said.

As usual, a portion of the plenary session will be in the discussion format and the head of state will also join in. "Yes, a discussion is being prepared for the plenary panel session," the Kremlin Spokesman added.

SPIEF, the showcase international economic forum in Russia, will take place between June 14-17. The jobs market will be among the key topics of discussion during the forum, Putin said earlier.