Weapons being "discussed" in West to eventually arrive in Ukraine — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The military equipment that is "being discussed" in the West, will eventually end up in Ukraine. Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Monday.

"Everything was moving in this direction. Any attempts to present the issue as a subject matter of discussion, to create an impression that everything was not yet predetermined, did not have any effect on us," he said, responding to a question about possible Western supplies of F-16 jets to Kiev.

"It is clear that the entire range of weapons and military equipment that is in what some have described as 'discussion phase' will end up in Ukraine in one way or another," he said.

Ryabkov added that the same applies to the training of Ukrainian troops - the ground force crews that were accepted for training in a number of countries, not only NATO countries.

"Completely useless and pointless efforts. Our capabilities are such that all the goals of the special military operation will certainly be achieved, and no encroachments on the security of Russia, regardless of their scale, no activities by the US-led collective West will not lead to the expected results," Ryabkov pointed out.