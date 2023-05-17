Moscow urges Yerevan, Baku to refrain from any moves leading to escalation — MFA

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Now that the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border has stabilized, Moscow urges the sides to refrain from any actions that could lead to an escalation of tension, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday.

"Regretfully, there were ceasefire violations from both sides on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border on May 11-12," the spokeswoman said. "The situation has now stabilized. We call on the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides to refrain from provocative actions and from escalating tension," Zakharova said.

It is Russia’s position that all disputes should be resolved politically and diplomatically, the spokeswoman added. "We intend to facilitate this in every possible way, including during the trilateral meeting [of the foreign ministers of Russia, Armenia and Azerbaijan] scheduled for May 19 in Moscow," the diplomat added.