MELITOPOL, May 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian shelling of the town of Tokmak, Zaporozhye Region, resulted in civilian casualties, the regional operational services reported on Monday.

"Ukrainian fighters shelled Tokmak twice with cluster munitions. The strikes took place at 3:40 and 6:10, presumably from HIMARS rocket launchers. Individual homes, a school building and automobiles were damaged. In particular, the shells hit several houses on Lenin Street, 14th of September Street and Kosmicheskaya Street. According to preliminary information, there are casualties among the civilian population," the report said.

According to first responders, at 07:00 Moscow time Ukrainian forces also shelled the Bald Mountain nature reserve in nearby Vasilyevka. The shelling was purportedly carried out with a Grad multiple launch rocket system (MLRS). There were no casualties or injuries.

It is noted that, "the increased intensity of shelling confirms the correctness of the regional authorities’ decision to relocate residents of districts on the line of engagement to safer areas within the region."

Earlier on Monday, Vladimir Rogov, chairman of the We Are Together With Russia movement, reported that in less than a 24-hour period, the Ukrainian armed forces had launched more than 15 heavy weapons strikes against the neighboring Zaporozhye Region towns of Tokmak and Molochansk.