Russian forces seize Ukrainian stronghold in DPR — defense ministry

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. A Ukrainian company stronghold near the settlement of Spornoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has been taken by Russian forces, the Russian defense ministry said on Friday.

"As a result of combat engagement, Russian troops have managed to capture a Ukrainian company stronghold, neutralizing several dozen Ukrainian servicemen, permanent fortifications and reinforcement groups," it said, adding that the assault units of the South battlegroup were supported by T-90, T-80, T-72B3, and BMP-2 armored vehicles. "Fire was adjusted with the help of several drones in real time," the ministry said.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told a briefing earlier on Friday that Ukrainian forces had attempted 26 attacks that involved over 1,000 personnel, up to 40 tanks and also other military and special equipment. "All the attacks by the Ukrainian army were repelled. There were no breakthroughs of Russian defensive lines," he stressed.