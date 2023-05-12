Russia’s patience in defense of rights at international platforms not limitless — Medvedev

ST. PETERSBURG, May 12. /TASS/. Russia remains committed to the UN Charter and other documents that define international law norms, despite the bias and pressure form the collective West, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said Friday.

"Russia has repeatedly reaffirmed its commitment to the spirit and the letter of the UN Charter and the subsequent basic documents. The imperative to comply with them in the interest of the entire mankind is a basic approach for us," Medvedev said, speaking at the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

He added that Russia remains committed to this approach today, despite constantly encountering "lies, bias, pressure and unfriendly actions of states of the collective West."

"Our patience is not limitless; any compromise has limits, past which lie threats to security and sovereignty," Medvedev added.