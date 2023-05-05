Russia-US dialogue may take very negative turn after drone attack on Kremlin — expert

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The dialogue between Moscow and Washington may take a very negative turn after the attempted attack of Ukrainian drones on the Kremlin. The United States is obviously manipulating with the situation around Ukraine with arms supplies and other resources, Andrey Bystritsky, the board chairman of the Foundation for Development and Support of the Valdai Discussion Club, told TASS on Friday.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media that Moscow knew very well that Kiev was selecting both the means and targets for such strikes on instructions from Washington.

About the attempted drone strike on the Kremlin and the incident’s possible consequences for the Russian-US dialogue, Bystritsky said that "the outlook is very negative."

He drew attention to a statement by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov, who pointed out that relations between Russia and the United States were on the verge of an open armed conflict.

"It is true that there are many risks and challenges and that there is a real threat of the conflict developing in a very negative way," the expert said.

Asked whether the incident could complicate the work of the US embassy in Moscow, the analyst stressed that the "circumstances of life" in the capital, including such incidents, could not but affect the work of diplomatic missions.

"Whether there will be any special diplomatic steps [applied to the US] in this regard is anyone’s guess. It is up to the Foreign Ministry to decide. But the very fact that such an event has taken place is very alarming. It should be worrisome for US diplomats themselves," he stressed. "In any case, the US, which is behind Ukraine, is obviously manipulating the situation with the supplies of weapons and other things to Kiev, which many people in the US itself recognize."

On May 3, Kiev tried to use two drones to carry out a night-time strike on the Kremlin residence of the Russian president. The Russian military and special services promptly disabled the drones that were targeting the Kremlin. The press service of the head of state said that Vladimir Putin was not harmed, his schedule was not changed, and his work continued as usual. The Kremlin slammed the attack as a pre-planned act of terrorism and an attempt on the life of the head of state. Moscow reserved the right to retaliate in a suitable way and at an appropriate moment.