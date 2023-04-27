Russian assault teams capture four urban areas in Artyomovsk, top brass reports

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. Russian assault teams captured four urban areas in Artyomovsk and paratroopers provided support and immobilized enemy forces on the city’s outskirts over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Thursday.

"In the Donetsk direction, the assault teams captured four areas in the northwestern, western and southwestern parts of the city of Artyomovsk. Airborne Force units are immobilizing the enemy on the city’s northern and southern outskirts and rendering support to the assault teams’ operations," the spokesman said.

Aircraft and artillery of the Russian battlegroup South struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Stupochki, Chasov Yar and Kalinina, the general said.

"Aircraft flew four sorties and the battlegroup’s artillery accomplished 59 firing objectives in that area in the past 24 hours," Konashenkov reported.

Russian forces eliminate 110 Ukrainian troops in Kupyansk area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 110 Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day, he said.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation and artillery of the western battlegroup struck the enemy units near the settlements of Dvurechnaya, Figolevka, Yagodnoye, Pershotravnevoye and Tabayevka in the Kharkov Region. As many as 110 Ukrainian personnel, two armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles and a Grad multiple rocket launcher were destroyed in that direction in the past 24 hours," the general said.

Russian forces neutralize four Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

Russian forces neutralized four Ukrainian subversive groups in the Lugansk People’s Republic and the Kharkov Region in the Kupyansk direction over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Olshana and Krakhmalnoye in the Kharkov Region, the activity of four Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

Russian forces eliminate over 70 Ukrainian troops in Krasny Liman area

Russian forces destroyed over 70 Ukrainian troops and a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun in the Krasny Liman area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Krasny Liman direction, assault aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup Center struck the Ukrainian army units near the settlements of Torskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Chervonopopovka and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated over 70 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle, two motor vehicles, a D-30 howitzer and a Gvozdika motorized artillery system, the general specified.

Russian forces destroy over 400 Ukrainian troops, mercenaries in Donetsk advance

Russian forces destroyed over 400 Ukrainian troops and mercenaries in their advance in the Donetsk area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Over 400 Ukrainian personnel and mercenaries, two infantry fighting vehicles, six armored combat vehicles, four motor vehicles, D-20 and D-30 howitzers and a Gvozdika motorized artillery gun were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Near the settlement of Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian forces destroyed an AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar of the Ukrainian army, the general said.

Russian forces destroy 60 Ukrainian troops in southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas

Russian forces destroyed roughly 60 Ukrainian troops and a US-made M777 artillery system in the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

In the southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery of the battlegroup East struck the Ukrainian army units in areas near the settlements of Ugledar, Nikolskoye and Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the spokesman specified.

"The enemy’s losses in those directions in the past 24 hours amounted to 60 Ukrainian personnel, an armored personnel carrier, a Tor-M1 anti-aircraft missile launcher, three motor vehicles and a US-made M777 artillery system," the general said.

Russian forces destroy 30 Ukrainian troops, German anti-aircraft gun in Kherson area

Russian forces destroyed roughly 30 Ukrainian troops, four S-300 surface-to-air missile launchers and a German-made Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft gun in the Kherson area over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson direction, as many as 30 Ukrainian personnel, four Ukrainian S-300 surface-to-air missile launchers, a German-made Gepard motorized anti-aircraft gun, two motor vehicles and two D-30 howitzers were destroyed as a result of artillery fire," the spokesman said.

Russia’s precision strike thwarts Kiev reserves’ advance to combat area

Russian forces delivered a strike by precision weapons against the deployment sites of the Ukrainian army’s reserves over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Last night, long-range seaborne precision weapons delivered a concentrated strike on the deployment sites of the enemy’s reserves. The goal of the strike was achieved. All the designated targets were struck. The strike thwarted the advance by Ukrainian marine infantry units to the areas of combat operations," the spokesman said.

Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian ammo depots in DPR

Russian forces destroyed Ukrainian ammunition depots in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Vodyanoye and the Uglesborochnaya railway station in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army’s 72nd mechanized brigade were obliterated," the spokesman said.

Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian radars in DPR

Russian forces destroyed two Ukrainian radar stations in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the area of the settlement of Kamyshevakha in the Donetsk People’s Republic, two Ukrainian P-18 and ST-68 air target detection and tracking radars were destroyed," the spokesman said.

Russia’s Aerospace Forces down Ukrainian Su-24 frontline bomber in DPR

Russian fighter aircraft shot down a Ukrainian Su-24 frontline bomber in the Donetsk People’s Republic over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"Fighter aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down a Ukrainian Air Force Su-24 plane near the settlement of Lipovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Russian forces strike three command posts

Russian forces struck three Ukrainian command posts over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In areas near the settlements of Cherkesskoye in the Kherson Region, Avdeyevka and Serebryanka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the command/observation posts of units from the Ukrainian army’s special operations forces South, 110th mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades were struck," the spokesman said.

Operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery of the Russian group of forces struck 78 Ukrainian artillery units at firing positions, manpower and equipment in 109 areas, the general reported.

Russian air defenses intercept four US-made HIMARS rockets

Russian air defense forces intercepted four rockets of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and shot down 21 Ukrainian combat drones over the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities intercepted four rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system. In addition, they shot down 21 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles in areas near the settlements of Spornoye, Kirillovka and Vasilyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Lugovskoye, Novoye and Mayachka in the Zaporozhye Region, Zhovtnevoye in the Kharkov Region, Korsunka in the Kherson Region and Kremennaya in the Lugansk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

In total, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 413 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 228 helicopters, 3,882 unmanned aerial vehicles, 421 anti-aircraft missile systems, 8,878 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,095 multiple rocket launchers, 4,671 field artillery guns and mortars and 9,805 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of the special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.