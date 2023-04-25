Lavrov says Russia will continue to help stabilize situation in Middle East

UNITED NATIONS, April 25. /TASS/. Russia will continue its efforts to promote the settlement of the situation in the Middle East, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"Russia will continue to contribute to the stabilization of the Middle East and North Africa, to promote the Middle East settlement process together with all other countries of the region and in coordination with other bona fide mediators," he said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council on the situation in the Middle East.

He stressed that the Russian side is open to discussing relevant initiatives as part of collective work within the United Nations.