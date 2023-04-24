Russian forces neutralize two Ukrainian subversive groups in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. Russian forces neutralized two Ukrainian subversive groups and destroyed over 70 enemy troops in the Kupyansk area over the past day during the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the Kupyansk direction, operational/tactical and army aviation aircraft and artillery from the western battlegroup struck enemy units in areas near the settlements of Stelmakhovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Sinkovka, Artyomovka, Ivanovka and Figolevka in the Kharkov Region. In areas near the settlements of Novosyolovskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic and Sinkovka in the Kharkov Region, the activity of two Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance groups was thwarted," the spokesman said.

The strikes eliminated enemy manpower and equipment, the general said.

"Over 70 Ukrainian personnel, an armored combat vehicle and three pickup trucks were destroyed in the past 24 hours. In addition, in the area of the settlement of Stelmakhovka, an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 92nd mechanized brigade was obliterated," Konashenkov reported.