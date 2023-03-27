US ignores ordinary citizens’ rights behind facade of democracy — Russian security chief

MOSCOW, March 27. /TASS/. The US is using democracy as a cover to disregard regular Americans' rights, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev said in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"The main goal of the modern American political regime is to mislead its own people amid the systemic crisis in which they find themselves. Their democracy is just a beautiful facade of the state system designed to hide the disregard for the rights of ordinary Americans," he said.

According to Patrushev, anyone who has closely studied the legal and socio-political systems of the United States has no illusions about freedom of expression and will in this country. "What kind of freedom of expression are we talking about when even the former President of the United States is not allowed to speak on social networks and to the press about issues of public interest, and the media are the mouthpieces of the largest corporations and elite groups?" he said.

Patrushev added that "the US authorities have made the country's economy dependent on corruption and lobbying connections that go all the way to the White House and the Capitol, while verbally defending fair competition." According to him, the political process has devolved into a clash between corporations that place their people in key government roles.