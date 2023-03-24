Russia aware West putting pressure on countries who opted not to join sanctions — Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Russia is aware that the collective West is putting extra pressure on countries that opted not to join sanctions, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"It’s not news that the countries of the collective West headed by the US are putting blatant, undue pressure on a slew of nations that choose not to join the illegal restrictions imposed against Russia," he said. "Those countries themselves tell us about it. Unfortunately, they are facing such an onslaught," Peskov added.

The issue "requires special attention" on the part of both Russia and the countries under pressure, Peskov said. "We remain in close contact with our partners in order to minimize risks," he explained.

Commenting on reports that Kazakhstan will restrict parallel imports to Russia, he stressed that "Russia and Kazakhstan are allies, good friends." "We appreciate our bilateral relations and we will continue expanding them. the spokesman noted.