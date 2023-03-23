US assurances of having no relation to Nord Stream sabotage doubtful — Russian embassy

WASHINGTON, March 23. /TASS/. US assurances that it has no relation to last year’s sabotage attacks on the Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 pipelines are doubtful, and an impartial and transparent probe into the matter is necessary, the Russian embassy to the United States said on Thursday.

"Remarks by local officials look untrustworthy, given that they earlier resorted to lies and disinformation, including in international organizations," the embassy said in a statement, posted on its Telegram channel.

"This is particularly true against the backdrop of the US administration’s public pledges to deal with critical infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and its rhetoric about inadmissibility of Russia’s mutually beneficial energy ties with Europe," the statement says. "We, on our part, have been calling in a consistent and steadfast manner for launching an unbiased and transparent investigation into the Nord Stream sabotage attacks.".