Repair of Crimean house damaged by downed Ukrainian drones to start Tuesday

SIMFEROPOL, March 21. /TASS/. The Crimean authorities plan to start on Tuesday the reconstruction of the residential house damaged by a Ukrainian drone shot down in Dzhankoy, Crimean head’s aide Oleg Kryuchkov reported on his Telegram channel.

"Everyone is alive in the damaged house. Repair works will begin in the morning," Kryuchkov wrote.

The Dzhankoy administration head, Igor Ivin, told the Crimea-24 TV that at first, the emergency services will repair the damaged power lines.

The Dzhankoy technical school dormitory was also damaged by the downed drone. "The children who were in the school dormitories were evacuated, they were taken out. We will repair the dormitories in the shortest term possible," Igor Mikhailichenko, Deputy Prime Minister of Crimea, told the TV channel.

The air defense system went off in the northern Crimean city of Dzhankoy on Monday evening. Crimean Head Sergey Aksyonov earlier reported that the debris damaged a house and a shop. One man was injured. His aide Oleg Kryuchkov reported that the target of all drones were civilian facilities, as there are no military facilities nearby. However, each drone contained explosives and shrapnel.