Lavrov sees no possibility of and no need for dialogue with West on South Caucasus

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that he sees neither the possibility of nor any need for a dialogue with the West on the South Caucasus region.

"Today, I see neither possibilities nor, frankly speaking, any need for developing any dialogue with the West on the South Caucasus, as well as on most other issues on the international and regional agenda," he said after talks with his visiting Armenian counterpart, Ararat Mirzoyan.

According to the top Russian diplomat, the West has completely discredited itself. "We see perfectly well which goals the West is pursuing in the South Caucasus. As a matter of fact, it doesn’t even bother to conceal them, but is declaring them: to tear Russia away [from the region]," he noted.