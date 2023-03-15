Human rights mechanisms, Western media mum on Ukrainian army’s atrocities — diplomat

GENEVA, March 16. /TASS/. The Western mass media and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) are hushing up the cannibal ferocity of the Ukrainian military and authorities, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the UN Geneva office Gennady Gatilov said on Wednesday.

This topic "is deliberately and cowardly being hushed up by both the Western mass media and international human rights mechanisms," he said at a roundtable meeting on the violations of the rules of warfare by Ukrainian troops held in Geneva on the sidelines of the 52nd session of the UN Human Rights Council.

"You will not hear anything about these crimes in the statements by the Europeans, Americans and their satellites, including within the UN Human Rights Council, the OHCHR and the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine," Gatilov said. "All of them prefer to ignore the cannibal ferocity and moral insensitivity of the Ukrainian authorities who don not shun brutal violence against innocent civilian population and unarmed and wounded prisoners of war, the use of prohibited warfare methods."

The Russian diplomat noted that Ukrainian troops continue massive shelling attacks on Donbass cities, using Western artillery systems and deploying weapons and militants at schools, hospitals and other civilian infrastructure facilities. "Amide the unbecoming silence of international human rights mechanisms, Western political circles and the so-called independent mass media, it is extremely important to draw attention to Kiev’s crimes," he stressed.

The roundtable meeting was organized by the Russian mission jointly with the Information Group on Crimes against the Person (IGCP), the Verum public project, and the fund for the support of Jewish culture, science and education.