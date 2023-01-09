DPR militia reports over 25 Ukrainian militants wiped out in Donbass over past day

DONETSK, January 9. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military suffered over 25 casualties in clashes with fighters of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past day, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported on Monday.

"The enemy’s manpower losses amounted to over 25 personnel," the press office said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

During the last 24-hour period, DPR people’s militia forces also destroyed nine Ukrainian armored and motor vehicles, it said.

In the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military shelled nine populated areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic, killing two civilians and wounding another one, the press office of the DPR people’s militia reported.