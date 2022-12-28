Russian, Cuban presidents discuss joint projects in energy, industry

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon bilateral cooperation between Moscow and Havana, including in the energy sector, in a telephone conversation with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Diaz-Canel, the Kremlin said in a statement on Wednesday.

"They exchanged views on pressing issues of bilateral cooperation. They focused particular attention on mutually beneficial joint projects in energy, industry and other areas. They expressed their mutual willingness for the further comprehensive strengthening of the Russian-Cuban strategic partnership," the statement said.

Additionally, the two leaders confirmed their willingness to consistently implement the agreements reached after Diaz-Canel’s visit to Russia on November 19-22 "with due consideration of the proposals and wishes of the Cuban side," the Kremlin added.

At the end of the conversation, Putin and Diaz-Canel "agreed to intensify lines of communication at various levels".

During his November visit, the Cuban president spoke with Putin about the development of bilateral relations and also attended a ceremony unveiling a monument to Fidel Castro in Moscow.