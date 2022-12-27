US, NATO seeking Russia’s defeat on battlefield — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The United States and its NATO allies are seeking to win a victory over Russia on the `battlefield’ to destroy our country, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told TASS in an interview.

"The actions by the collective West and their puppet [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky confirm the global nature of the Ukrainian crisis. It is no secret that the strategic goal of the US and its NATO allies is to win a victory over Russia on the battlefield as a mechanism of weakening or even destroying our country," Lavrov said. "Our opponents will just do about anything to achieve this goal," he added.

According to Russia’s top diplomat, the beneficiary of a ‘hot conflict’ is the United States who has been seeking to get the most out of it both economically and strategically. "Washington has also been solving a key geopolitical goal of breaking the traditional bonds between Russia and Europe and making their European satellites even more dependent on them," Lavrov emphasized.