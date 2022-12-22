Russia to continue military cooperation with other countries in 2023 — general staff

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. One of Russia’s priorities in 2023 will continue to be military cooperation with the armed forces forces of other countries, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday.

"Work will continue next year to create conditions to stabilize the situation globally and regionally, along with the steady and balanced development of the Army and the Navy to ensure the country’s peaceful social and economic development. One of the priorities continues to be military cooperation with the armed forces of foreign countries. We are hoping for an active participation of military attaches in maintaining a constructive engagement," Gerasimov, who is also first deputy defense minister said at a briefing with foreign military attaches.