DPR head plans to bring up issues crucial for DPR residents at meeting with Putin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. The acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, intends to raise the issues that are crucial for the residents of his region at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of new regions, which is expected to take place soon, Pushilin said on the Rossiya-24 television channel on Friday.

"I will try not to spill any secrets, but it is absolutely obvious that at that meeting I will try to bring up the hot button issues that would be of interest for our people," Pushilin said.

Pushilin pointed out that he was planning not only to list the problems the DPR is currently facing, but also to offer certain solutions to them.

"We do have lots of work, and that synchronization with the federal legislation should certainly go ahead as quickly and painlessly as possible, so that in no way it can affect the lives of our citizens for the worse," the acting DPR head added.

On December 14, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Putin was planning to hold a meeting with heads of Russia’s new regions before the end of 2022.