Putin, Xi maintain regular contact, Chinese Foreign Ministry affirms

BEIJING, December 13. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping maintain regular contact in various formats, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

"The Russian and Chinese heads of state maintain close contact employing various methods," the diplomat said at a news briefing in response to a TASS correspondent’s question about a possible meeting between both leaders.

"The leaders of the two countries conduct timely and effective bilateral communication and pursue a policy of cooperation in various spheres," he continued.

Wang Wenbin noted, however, that the Chinese Foreign Ministry didn't have information at the moment about such a meeting.

Russia’s Vedomosti daily previously reported, citing its unnamed diplomatic source, that Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping were likely to hold a videoconference meeting before the New Year to discuss the results of 2022. The Kremlin’s press office has not reported any plans for such a meeting.