LUGANSK, December 9. /TASS/. Kiev is luring foreign mercenaries to the Artyomovsk area in the Donetsk People’s Republic where Ukrainian troops are suffering huge losses, Andrey Marochko, an officer with the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) People’s Militia, said on Friday, citing intelligence.

According to him, foreign mercenaries who recently signed contracts have started refusing to go to the area under various excuses. "The Ukrainian command decided to resort to tricks and deception, announcing that they were going to the city of Dnepropetrovsk but when the foreign nationals got out of cars, they found out they were in the Chasov Yar settlement west of Artyomovsk," Marochko wrote on Telegram.

The LPR militia officer said earlier that the Ukrainian army had found itself in a catastrophic situation in that area due to the lack of food and ammunition. He added that the Armed Forces of Ukraine were losing up to a battalion of personnel killed and wounded daily, sending 360 to 500 new fighters there to offset the losses. According to Marochko, the new Ukrainian recruits were either poorly trained or completely untrained.