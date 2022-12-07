Kiev troops still hold positions in Maryinka, liberation continues — DPR leader

DONETSK, December 7. /TASS/. Kiev still holds certain positions in Maryinka, but the city is being gradually liberated, Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) acting chief Denis Pushilin told TASS in an interview on Wednesday.

"Battles are raging inside the settlement’s territory. The enemy is resisting, it still holds certain positions and fortified areas, but Maryinka is being gradually liberated," Pushilin said.

The DPR People’s Militia launched an operation to liberate Maryinka, a city west of Donetsk, on March 19. Ukrainian forces regularly shelled Donetsk from the city’s territory. Earlier, the defense authority of the DPR said that the liberation of Maryinka would put certain suburbs of the DPR capital (Alexandrovka, Petrovsky District and Tekstilshchik) outside the strike zone of the Ukrainian artillery.