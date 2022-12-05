Russian envoy to Canada announces summoning to Global Affairs Canada

OTTAWA, December 5. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Canada Oleg Stepanov was summoned to the Global Affairs Canada.

"I’m being summoned to the Foreign Ministry again today, at 16:00 (00:30 Moscow time December 6)," Stepanov told TASS Monday, without disclosing the reason.

Stepanov was also summoned to the Global Affairs Canada last week after the State Duma passed the bill on prohibition of propaganda of non-traditional sexual relations, pedophilia and information that motivates towards gender change; the summoning was justified by the fact that the Russian embassy in Canada posted "statements in defense of traditional values" on its social media. On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law.