MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus may hold a meeting on the sidelines of an event later in the month, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"A shared event may take place, which is under consideration at the moment, and once it is agreed on, we will make an announcement," he told reporters, when asked if Putin and Lukashenko could meet in Russia in December.