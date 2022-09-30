Moving frontline away from liberated zones to keep them safe from rockets — official

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The only way to ensure security of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions and the DPR and LPR is to move the line of engagement so that US-made MLRS rockets won’t reach these territories, deputy head of the Kherson Region’s Military-Civilian Administration Kirill Stremousov told TASS on Friday.

He stressed that nowadays, Ukraine "is some element in the hands of the collective West." "We are liberating territories now from the collective West who came to Ukraine taking advantage of the fact that people do not realize what is going on," the official explained.

According to him, in the current situation "it is necessary to push back the frontline if we want to defend the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions and the DPR and LPR." He noted that the maximum range of the US-made rockets (HIMARS - TASS) is 300 kilometers, so if now we want to keep Russian borders safe not only in the Belgorod Region and Crimea, we should move to distant sections."

According to Stremousov, this particularly involves liberating the Nikolayev and Odessa regions and in general advancing in the western direction.

On September 23-27, the DPR, the LPR, the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions held referendums on joining Russia. The majority of residents in these regions voted in favor of this decision.