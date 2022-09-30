Kherson regional official reveals integration with Russia may take three years

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The transitional period for the Kherson Region to fully integrate with Russia will take up to three years, Deputy Head of the Kherson Region’s Military-Civilian Administration (MCA) Kirill Stremousov said on Friday.

"At least three years and we have already discussed it. It is required to be on par with all peaceful regions of Russia," Stremousov noted.

Russia has recognized the independence of the Zaporozhye and Kherson Regions, according to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decrees published by the government’s official legal database on Friday.

One document recognizes "state sovereignty and independence of the Zaporozhye Region" and the other recognizes that of the Kherson Region. Both decrees came into force on the day they were signed.

From September 23 to September 27, the two Donbass republics, namely the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) as well as the Kherson Region and the liberated areas of the Zaporozhye Region held a referendum where the majority of voters opted to join Russia as separate constituent members.

On Wednesday, the leaders of the four regions submitted their official requests to Russian President Vladimir Putin asking to be admitted to Russia.